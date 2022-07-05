Premier League footballer arrested further over two more allegations of rape in 2021

A Premier League footballer was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday and has now been further arrested over separate alleged attacks on a different woman in 2021.

The news broke yesterday that the Premier League footballer in his late 20s was arrested over an alleged attack which is said to have taken place towards the end of June reports the Daily Mail.

Now, two more allegations have been added to the original charge; with the player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, having been released on bail until August having spent around 30 hours in custody after being quizzed over the three alleged attacks reports talkSPORT.

The Daily Telegraph, who broke the story, have contacted the player’s club but are yet to get a response.

In an updated statement via Sky News, Scotland Yard said: “On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022.

“On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

“While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

The player involved is said to be due to play in the World Cup in November, but that and whether they’ll make the start of the Premier League season in August is currently unknown as the allegations against the player are investigated further.