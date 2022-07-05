PSG have confirmed the departure of Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino despite only joining last year.

The former Tottenham man was appointed as PSG manager in January 2021, and last season guided the French club to the Ligue 1 title. After bringing in superstar Lionel Messi, the expectation was to dominate Europe as well as the domestic competitions.

However, PSG failed to stamp their authority on the Champions League, and subsequently, Pochettino’s future became in doubt.

Now, PSG have officially announced that Pochettino has left the club, as seen in the tweet below.

Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the Club. The Club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/Y7ef0qVLVh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 5, 2022

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that PSG are set to appoint Christophe Galtier as their new manager.

Pochettino may consider himself unlucky at being sacked from his role at the French champions after winning them the league. Although being knocked out of the Champions League was a disappointment, it’s a difficult competition to win.

We’ve seen with Manchester City who have won four out of five Premier League titles in recent years, are yet to secure themselves a European trophy. Due to the knockout format, one poor game and the run is over, so the Argentine manager may be extremely disappointed to have been let go.