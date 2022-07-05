Pursuit of La Liga forward causing chaos behind the scenes at West Ham

The signing of Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma is causing a power struggle behind the scenes at West Ham with David Moyes reportedly blocking a move for the forward.

West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold have been pushing hard for Danjuma this summer and held extensive talks over a potential deal but Hammers boss David Moyes has blocked the club from completing the signing of the Dutchman reports Football Insider.

The reasoning for Moyes doing so is said to be that Danjuma is third or fourth on the Scot’s list of forward targets. The Irons have also been linked with a move for Chelsea’s Armando Broja, who is likely the target Moyes wants. Everton have discussed terms of an approach worth £30m for the Chelsea striker, but the Evening Standard are reporting that West Ham are considering whether to match their offer for the 20-year-old.

Last week, the Mirror reported that West Ham are looking to bring the former Bournemouth star back to English football in a transfer that could be worth around £38.5m. Personal terms are said to be wrapped up with the Dutchman and the move could be fully completed this week.

There were conflicting updates to this report from Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, who states that there was no truth in claims that Danjuma has agreed personal terms with West Ham.

This story has had so many conflicting reports that there is likely some truth to the story that there are struggles behind the scenes at the London Stadium. If that is the case, it is best for the harmony at the club that West Ham walk away from this deal. Broja would be a great option for the Hammers and would cost around the same price, despite being five years younger.