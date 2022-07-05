Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks over a potential transfer swoop for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England international could be cleared to leave Man City for around £50million this summer, and it’s expected that personal terms with Chelsea wouldn’t be an issue, according to Sky Sports.

Sterling has had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 131 goals in 339 appearances for the club, and winning four Premier League titles and other major honours in the process.

It’s clear that a talent like Sterling could make a big impact at Chelsea, who have just offloaded the disappointing Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan.

Chelsea will need to try again for a goal-scorer in this transfer window after last summer’s move for Lukaku proved such a failure, and Sterling looks the perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.

Blues fans will surely hope these apparent advanced talks can continue to progress quickly, with their rivals already strengthening significantly this summer.

Liverpool, City, Arsenal and Spurs have all been busy, but Chelsea are yet to bring anyone in, so a move for a big name like Sterling would certainly lift the mood.