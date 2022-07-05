Rangers considering Premier League move to bolster attack

With only a year left on his contract and no sign of new deal, Rangers may well have accepted that Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos may move on this summer. Yet already have their eye on a forward replacement.

Not that Everton striker Ellis Simms would be a like-for-like substitute. The 21-year-old is far more of a target man than Morelos, but impressed during his time with Heart of Midlothian on loan last season. The Jam Tarts were keen to have him back at Tynecastle this season, however Everton want to bring in some income from Simms this summer. According to The Scottish Sun, the Toffees are set on receiving £500k for the young striker.

Now the Express say that Rangers are considering a move for Simms, but will face competition from the Championship too. Simms only scored 7 times in his 21 appearances during his loan spell with Hearts, arriving in January. Yet he stood out for his excellent hold-up play and the general nuisance he caused for opposition defences. It’s worth pointing out he rarely had much support up front.

Simms also scored a remarkable goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts’ rivals Hibernian, before coming inches away from opening the scoring against Rangers in the final. At 21, he could become a handful if he were to tighten up some areas of his game too.