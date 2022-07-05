Former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to decide his future this summer amid speculation that he could force his way out of Manchester United.

See the video below as Ferdinand backs Ronaldo to have the final say over how his career should pan out from here, with the Portugal international perhaps justifiably keen to keep on playing in the Champions League, which he can’t do if he stays at Old Trafford…

? “No matter what, Manchester United lose.” Anton Ferdinand says Manchester United are in a lose, lose situation with Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/VANDmrzkqR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 5, 2022

Ronaldo is an all-time great, so it seems fair that he’ll want to end his career on a high, but some Man Utd fans might also feel it’s for the best if he moves on.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus man will turn 38 next season and new United manager Erik ten Hag might not see him as the best fit for his style of football.

