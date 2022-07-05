Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘indefinite leave’ from Man Utd, with club in the dark over when he’ll return

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been granted ‘indefinite leave’ by Manchester United, with little indication at the moment about when he could return.

The Portugal international had been due to report back at Carrington for the start of pre-season training yesterday, but has been allowed to remain in Lisbon for what the club feel are genuine family reasons, according to the Telegraph.

The report notes that Ronaldo has been spotted arriving at the training base of the Portugal national team, and it’s suggested that Man Utd’s stance is not about to change – the player is not for sale.

This is despite some surprise transfer rumours seeing Ronaldo linked as a target for Chelsea, who are said to be considering a move for the unsettled 37-year-old, according to The Athletic.

One can easily imagine Ronaldo is keen to leave this struggling United side to play in the Champions League and give himself the best chance of winning more major honours in what could be the final few years of his career.

It could also be that the Red Devils would do well to let him go, with Mail Plus detailing how divisive a figure the veteran forward has been at Old Trafford, with new manager Erik ten Hag supposedly unlikely to build his team around him.

