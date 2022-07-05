Ronaldo to miss Man United’s second day of pre-season training

The situation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming desperate.

The Manchester United megastar is believed to be unhappy at the lack of ambition shown by the club, both on the field of play, as well as in the transfer market.

Although the Red Devils are close to confirming Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen as their first two new signings, it is clear that the 20-time league winners will need a lot more than an inexperienced full-back and a free agent midfielder, if they’re to compete for football’s biggest prizes.

It is for this very reason that 37-year-old Ronaldo is reportedly considering his future and could look to force through a shock transfer.

Chelsea have already been linked but as we exclusively reported at the time, although a meeting between Jorge Mendes and owner Todd Boehly was held, suggestions of signing the former Real Madrid attacker were pushed from the agent’s side.

However, while speculation surrounding Ronaldo’s next move continues to rumble on, what fans do know for sure is that the Portugal international will miss two days of pre-season training.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be present for training on Tuesday. Ronaldo also missed Monday’s training session due to ‘family reasons’.

It is unclear at this stage when, or indeed if at all, the 37-year-old superstar will return to the club.

