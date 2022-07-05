Cristiano Ronaldo “upset” with pay cut triggered as a result of Man Utd missing out on top four

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy to have had to take a pay cut after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

It was a dire season at Old Trafford in 2021/22, with Man Utd ending up in sixth place and having to settle for Europa League football next season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, this failure to get into the top four triggered a 25% salary cut for the club’s players, meaning Ronaldo now makes £360,000 a week, down from £480,000 a week last season.

The report states this has left the Portugal international “upset”, though it seems to be one of a number of issues that have led to him becoming unsettled.

Some United fans surely won’t be too impressed, however, that a fairly small pay cut is proving to be a source of frustration for someone as wealthy as Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old recently became the first active athlete to surpass $1billion in career earnings, according to Forbes, and one imagines missing out on an extra £120,000 a week isn’t going to be particularly noticeable for a multi-millionaire.