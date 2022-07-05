Spurs and Everton join race to sign £12m Ligue 1 striker

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have become the two latest teams to join the race to sign Clermont Foot striker Mohamed Bayo.

That’s according to a recent report from Foot Mercato, who claim the 24-year-old could be available this summer for just £12m.

Although the forward has a long line of potential suitors, Antonio Conte’s Spurs and Frank Lampard’s Toffees have become the latest two to join the race. The likes of Lille, Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt are also rumoured to be keeping an eye on the Guinean.

Since joining Clermont Foot’s youth academy over five years ago, Bayo, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 79 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 48 goals along the way.

The 24-year-old’s impressive numbers in Ligue 1, if translated to the Premier League, would see the 24-year-old proved to be a hugely shrewd piece of business.

However, with so many clubs chasing his signature, it is going to be tough to predict where the Clermont-Ferrand-born forward will end up. It is impossible to rule out Spurs though – they’re set to play in next season’s Champions League and appear to be a club very much on the up. The pull of working with Conte is also likely to be a major factor in any decision the striker makes.