Surprise player spotted boarding plane to join West Ham on Evian tour

West Ham youngster Divin Mubama has been pictured boarding a flight with the rest of his teammates ahead of a pre-season tour in Evian.

Mubama is yet to make a first-team appearance at West Ham, but has been in prolific form for the youth teams.

According to Transfermarkt, Mubama has scored 24 goals in 41 Premier League U18 games, and is now being given a chance to impress in the first team. Mubama uploaded a picture to Twitter which appears to show him boarding a plane to France, where West Ham will be taking part in a pre-season tour.

Mubama now has the chance to show David Moyes he deserves a chance in the senior squad ahead of next season.