Erik ten Hag has had no desire to build Man United team around divisive Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly has no intention of building his team around divisive Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ten Hag has supposedly been relaxed about the prospect of having Ronaldo in his squad, but it seems the 37-year-old was never likely to be a focal point in the Dutchman’s side, according to Mail Plus.

Man Utd fans will be concerned by the current Ronaldo situation, especially as there seems to be growing talk that he could move to their rivals Chelsea, as per the Athletic and others.

The Red Devils were already facing a difficult summer with the arrival of a new manager after a disastrous campaign in 2021/22, and this is the kind of problem the club could do without adding to their list.

Having said that, the piece from Mail Plus makes it clear just how problematic Ronaldo has been at Old Trafford, with several of his team-mates unhappy with his selfish attitude.

It could be that offloading the veteran forward would be a blessing in disguise, but then others will argue that the rest of this squad could do with a bit of a kick up the backside from a proven winner like this.