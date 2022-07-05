Tottenham could continue their summer spending with the signing of RV Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

Antonio Conte and his recruitment team have barely had a moment’s break this summer, already securing the signings of four players. Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, and most recently Richarlison are already through the door, and it appears Tottenham won’t be stopping there.

According to the Express, Tottenham are keeping a watchful on Salzburg striker Sesko, as they consider bringing in a striker to rival Harry Kane. Spurs will face competition from AC Milan for the striker, who managed ten goals in 36 games last season.

Although Richarlison has often played as a striker during his career, he’s undoubtedly a better player on the wing. Signing a striker to push Kane and give him a rotation option could be a smart move for Conte.

The likelihood of Sesko breaking into the starting eleven is unlikely, but Tottenham have been known to struggle without Kane when he’s been injured.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Conte is going to need strength in depth, so it’s no surprise to see Tottenham bringing in multiple players this summer.