Tottenham could continue summer spending with RB Salzburg striker

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham could continue their summer spending with the signing of RV Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko.

Antonio Conte and his recruitment team have barely had a moment’s break this summer, already securing the signings of four players. Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, and most recently Richarlison are already through the door, and it appears Tottenham won’t be stopping there.

According to the Express, Tottenham are keeping a watchful on Salzburg striker Sesko, as they consider bringing in a striker to rival Harry Kane. Spurs will face competition from AC Milan for the striker, who managed ten goals in 36 games last season.

More Stories / Latest News
Danny Murphy thinks Christian Eriksen will play second fiddle to current star
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo “deserves” transfer away from Man Utd if he wants it, says pundit
Agent confirms Chelsea star to discuss new contract in coming months

Although Richarlison has often played as a striker during his career, he’s undoubtedly a better player on the wing. Signing a striker to push Kane and give him a rotation option could be a smart move for Conte.

The likelihood of Sesko breaking into the starting eleven is unlikely, but Tottenham have been known to struggle without Kane when he’s been injured.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Conte is going to need strength in depth, so it’s no surprise to see Tottenham bringing in multiple players this summer.

 

More Stories Benjamin Sesko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.