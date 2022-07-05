Tottenham Hotspur hand record signing number nine shirt

Tottenham Hotspur have a history of clinical strikers and if numbers are a clue to anything, Richarlison might be the next one.

During his original transfer announcement, Tottenham did not make his new number public, but on Tuesday afternoon Spurs made it public that he would be wearing the famous number nine shirt for the Lilywhites. He was made Spurs record signing following a £60m move this summer, as per the Evening Standard, surpassing the previous record of £54m spent on Tanguy Ndombele. Spurs fans will be hoping the former is far more successful.

Taking the number nine jersey is unlikely to phase Richarlison however. The Brazilian has shown plenty of character and defiance ever since arriving in England and in many ways, represents the perfect Antonio Conte signing. With Heung-Ming Son and Harry Kane to work with, Spurs could form one of the most lethal attacks in the Premier League next season.