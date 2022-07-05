Tottenham sale set to go through for €30m according to Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham Hotspur have taken a hit on the transfer of Steven Bergwijn after two-and-a-half seasons in London. The Dutch winger arrived for £27m but will depart for around £25.77m (€30m).

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bergwijn will join Ajax on Wednesday after Tottenham agreed a deal with Ajax. Bergwijn moves to Amsterdam after having made his name with rivals PSV Eindhoven.

Steven Bergwijn will undergo medical tests on Wednesday and then sign as new Ajax player. €30m fee set to be received by Tottenham, always been the price tag required by Paratici. ???? #Ajax Official statement this week. Huge one for Ajax. Here we go. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022

During his 24 months at Spurs, Bergwijn made 83 appearances but returned just 8 goals and 10 assists, which accurately reflects his inability to settle entirely at Spurs. It’s also worth noting he had four managers during his time at the club, which cannot have helped a young player to settle.

However from Spurs point of view, Sporting Director Fabio Paratici can be relatively happy with his work. Although Bergwijn is still young, to be able to sell him outside of the Premier League for a fee similar to the one the paid, following a spell in which his value would have only depreciated based on his performances, can be looked on as a victory. In addition, Bergwijn was signed before the pandemic and the dip in the market won’t have helped matters either.