Tottenham are still keen to sign Villarreal defender and Manchester United target Pau Torres.

This is despite Tottenham edging closer to securing the signing of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, with Fabrizio Romano confirming it’s only a matter of time before a deal is announced.

Antonio Conte isn’t stopping there in terms of defensive reinforcements, with the Daily Mirror claiming that Tottenham are still interested in bringing Pau Torres to the club, with Manchester United also showing an interest.

However, United appear to be focusing on Lisandro Martinez, so a move for Torres could be taking a back seat.

Tottenham aren’t messing around this window – Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison, and Fraser Forster have already come through the door, and they certainly aren’t stopping there.

After qualifying for the Champions League, Conte will be keen to add strength in depth to his squad, especially with the introduction of five substitutions in the Premier League.

Torres would offer an ideal solution in Conte’s system, as he’s able to operate on the left-hand side of a back three. Left-footed defenders tend to come at a premium in the modern era, so Tottenham will do extremely well to secure their man.