Two more Leeds first-team players set to seal exits this week

Two Leeds players are set to finalise their departures from the club this week.

Charlie Cresswell was recently sent on loan to Millwall for the season, and two more players are reportedly set to leave on temporary deals.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jamie Shackleton and Tyler Roberts are both likely to leave on loan this week.

With Leeds looking to rebuild using the Kalvin Phillips money, the likes of Shackleton and Roberts are set to be sacrificed as they bring in multiple new recruits.

