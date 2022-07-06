“No chance” – Former Arsenal star comments as transfer speculation emerges again

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has dismissed the prospect of the Gunners losing Gabriel Magalhaes to Juventus this summer.

The Brazilian defender has impressed at the Emirates Stadium after previously looking like a huge prospect at former club Lille, and it’s easy to see why a big name like Juve could be interested in him after bidding farewell to club legend Giorgio Chiellini this summer.

Still, Campbell does not believe there is any chance of his old club letting Magalhaes go, with Mikel Arteta surely set to build around him, Ben White and William Saliba – three top young defensive players.

Speaking to Football Insider about the Gabriel rumours, Campbell said: “No chance. There is no chance.

“Listen, it is flattering when a club like Juventus are talking about signing you.

“It is not happening though. He is at Arsenal. We are building. Gabriel is a left-footed, Brazil international. He is a stalwart centre-half. This is the rock, the foundation that the team is built on.

“Saliba, White and Gabriel are three centre-halves who are only going to improve and get better. You need to keep them and develop them.

“It is flattering that Juventus are interested but go elsewhere!”

Arsenal have had a good start to the summer with the signings of Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos, so they won’t want to spoil that by selling someone like Magalhaes.

Having come so close to a top four finish last season, it’s vital for Arsenal to keep this squad together and hope that they can continue to develop and improve.