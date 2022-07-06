Bayern Munich do not believe that Barcelona will exist in the near future.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, who has claimed the German giants are demanding money upfront for striker Robert Lewandowski because they think Barcelona will go under.

Despite enjoying eight very successful years at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski, 33, is keen for a new challenge as he enters the final few years of his career.

Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski’s mind. He’s still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now. ?? #FCB Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022

It won’t be easy trying to force a move away from the Bavarians though – especially when the Poland international still has 12 months left on his contract.

In fact, according to Honigstein, Julian Naglesmann’s Bayern are so reluctant to accept a deal that includes instalments because they’re not convinced their Spanish rivals are going to survive the next year or two.

“Bayern have told Barcelona ‘we don’t want any instalments because we’re not sure you’re going to be around in one or two years’ time, we want all the money up front, in cash’, Honigstein said on ‘The Totally Football Show’ podcast (time stamp 25:10).

“That is one of the [deal’s] sticking points.”

It is hard for fans to fully understand just how much financial devastation Barcelona are in. The La Liga giants famously failed to extend Lionel Messi’s contract 12 months ago because they couldn’t meet the league’s financial regulations.

Although Messi now seems settled playing for Paris-Saint Germain, resurfacing reports that the Catalan giants are in dire straits will come as a huge worry for everybody associated with the club.