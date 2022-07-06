Bayern Munich will move for another Chelsea target should they miss out on De Ligt

Bayern Munich and Chelsea are battling it out for the signature of Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and the Germans are ready to make a move for another Blues target should they miss out on the Dutchman.

Negotiations between Bayern and Juventus for the 22-year-old are already in full swing reports Sky Sports in Germany as the Bundesliga giants look to turn the Dutch international’s head away from Chelsea and the Premier League. De Ligt is said to have been convinced by Bayern Munich’s proposal and wants to join the German club over Thomas Tuchel’s side.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano stated that: “De Ligt is the priority for Chelsea and contacts will continue this week with Juventus. A new proposal from Chelsea is expected to try to get closer to the request of the Italian club.”

The only problem for the Bundesliga champions according to Sky Sport’s report is the high fee demanded by Juventus, who are looking for around €80m for the Dutchman. More than €60m could be too big of a hurdle for Bayern, especially without further sales, and that is the advantage Chelsea have over the record German champions.

Should Bayern fail to agree a fee for De Ligt, the German outfit will make a move for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde reports Todofichajes, who is also a target for Chelsea.

Barcelona are also interested in the Sevilla defender but the Catalan side don’t have the finances to compete for his signature right now as they look to secure other targets such as Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich are said to be willing to pay €65m for Kounde reports Todofichajes, but what happens with De Ligt is what determines whether the German side moves for the Frenchman or not – a decision which also affects Chelsea.