Chelsea handed transfer boost as Barcelona given deadline to make Raphinha offer

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Leeds United’s Raphinha – or are they?

The Blues reportedly recently offered Jesse Marsch’s Whites in excess of £55m for the Brazilian winger, but despite being the only club making serious moves to sign the South American, the Londoners could still miss out.

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea aren’t the only ones in the running for Leeds United’s number 10 though.

Barcelona also have a strong interest and even agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old as far back as February.

However, with the La Liga giant’s financial problems laid bare for all to see, there is no guarantee the Spaniards will be able to finalise a deal for Raphinha, even though the player is believed to prefer a switch to the Nou Camp over Stamford Bridge.

The latest in the ongoing saga comes from CBS Sport’s Ben Jacobs, who is reporting that although Barcelona president Joan Laporta is standing firm that the 26-time La Liga winners are under no pressure to conclude a deal, Leeds United remain adamant they want a concrete offer on the table by this Thursday, at the latest.

Raphinha’s long-term future is still desperately uncertain and consequently, fans are none the wiser about where the Brazilian will play his football next season.

With Barcelona also trying to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, the Spanish club’s pursuit of Raphinha could hinge on which player Xavi prioritises as it is becoming increasingly clear that they’re probably not going to be able to land both.

