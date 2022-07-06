Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly is reportedly planning to hold talks with Blues youngster Armando Broja over his future.

The 20-year-old is facing an uncertain summer after impressing on loan at Southampton last season, with West Ham and Everton among the clubs showing an interest in him, according to the Evening Standard.

The report adds that Boehly is now set to speak with Broja about the situation, with some possibility of a loan move this season, though the player himself would prefer to either have a first-team role at Chelsea or leave the club in a permanent transfer.

Newcastle have supposedly seen an approach turned down for Broja, so it’s clear Chelsea won’t make this easy for interested clubs.

It will be interesting to see how Boehly’s talks with Broja go, but Blues fans will surely want this resolved one way or another as quickly as possible.

Broja could be a useful option up front in the season ahead, but it could also be worth cashing in on him if it helps get bigger names in the door.

It’s been a quiet summer for Chelsea so far, and fans will likely feel that a player more proven than Broja is needed to replace Romelu Lukaku up front.