Chelsea set to launch £43m offer for 23-year-old central midfielder

Chelsea are not messing around in this summer’s transfer window.

Although the Blues have yet to officially unveil a new signing, the club, now under new ownership, are believed to be negotiating with a lot of players, including Leeds United’s Raphinha.

However, according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, the next player on Todd Boehly’s agenda is Sporting Lisbon midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

Although previously wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers, it is the Blues who have stolen a lead in the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Nunes has four years left on his deal so it is obvious that his parent club are under no obligation to sell, however, the Londoners are so determined to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge that they’re ‘just hours’ away from offering Sporting Lisbon £43m (€50m).

Matheus Nunes to Chelsea?

Although the Blues’ pursuit is still fairly unknown, it would certainly make a lot of sense for Thomas Tuchel to be looking for a new, younger midfielder.

Currently with the likes of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic among his options, all of whom combined have an average age of 30, Tuchel isn’t exactly blessed when it comes to young prospects, and Nunes could provide that. He is also a fully-fledged international for Portugal so possesses great experience, both domestically, as well as internationally.

Since being promoted to Sporting Lisbon’s senior team in 2020, Nunes has gone on to feature in 99 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.