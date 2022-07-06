Chelsea star considering handing in transfer request in bid to force move to CL giants

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is reportedly considering handing in a transfer request in order to help force through a move to Barcelona.

The Blues seem to be playing hard-ball over Alonso’s possible exit, despite his agent trying hard to get his client his desired move to the Nou Camp, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report adds that if things don’t change in the coming days, Alonso could hand in a formal transfer request in order to help move things along.

The Spaniard has had a fine career at Stamford Bridge, but no longer seems likely to be guaranteed a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Once Ben Chilwell is back to full fitness, he will probably be Chelsea’s first choice left-back, and this may be the last chance for Alonso to move to a big club like Barca.

The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his CFC contract, and after that it remains to be seen if he would still be a priority target for the Catalan giants.