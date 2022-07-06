Tottenham edging towards transfer agreement, deal could be done before the weekend

Tottenham are reportedly edging towards an agreement with Middlesbrough over a transfer deal for young full-back Djed Spence.

The 21-year-old has just had a superb breakthrough season, impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest to help them win promotion to the Premier League.

It now looks like Spurs are close to snapping up Spence for a deal worth roughly £15million, according to the Telegraph, with a deal possibly set to be concluded before the weekend.

Spence looks like he could be an ideal fit for Tottenham and a superb long-term addition to the squad, and he’ll be one of many exciting signings made by the north Londoners this summer.

Tottenham have already brought in Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma, and with a world class manager like Antonio Conte at the helm some of their fans may be starting to think about a possible title challenge in 2022/23.

Spurs made it into the top four last season despite making a dreadful start under previous manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and with these quality new additions and a full pre-season under Conte the sky is surely the limit for THFC.

