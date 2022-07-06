‘Dream move’ – Brazil striker with 123 goals now eager to join Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Gabriel Barbosa is reportedly eager to seal a transfer to Newcastle United this summer.

The prolific Brazilian forward, nicknamed ‘Gabigol’ has long been tipped for stardom at the highest level, but struggled during a spell with Inter Milan earlier in his career.

Barbosa is currently a star player for Flamengo, having scored an impressive 123 goals in 183 games for the Brazilian side.

Newcastle have been linked with the 25-year-old in recent times, and it seems he would also be keen on the prospect of a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have also been linked with other strikers, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Armando Broja of Chelsea, who impressed on loan at Southampton last season.

