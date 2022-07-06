Chelsea rival Arsenal & Man Utd for third attacker signing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo & Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international is a free agent this summer, and has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in a report from FC Inter News.

Dybala is now attracting the interest of Chelsea, according to Don Balon, who state that the Blues are eyeing him up alongside two other big name targets in the form of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raheem Sterling.

The Blues have just loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan after a hugely disappointing season at Stamford Bridge, and Thomas Tuchel could also do with replacing the unreliable Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Dybala joining on a free could be a smart move by Chelsea, and he’d surely shine in a new-look front three alongside Ronaldo and Sterling.

Still, Arsenal also need to keep on strengthening up front, with Gabriel Jesus coming in to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but with Nicolas Pepe’s poor form still an issue that needs fixing.

United, meanwhile, also need to improve on flops like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Dybala would also become an even more important target for them if they lost Ronaldo to Chelsea.