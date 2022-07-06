“It’s a bit funny…” – Former Man United ace surprised by reaction to potential Christian Eriksen transfer deal

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has questioned the surprising media response to Christian Eriksen’s possible transfer to Old Trafford.

When asked if he was pleased about the prospect of Eriksen moving to United, Chadwick could not hide his Delight at the Denmark international’s likely arrival, citing how well he has performed in the Premier League with both Tottenham and Brentford.

Much has been written and speculated about Eriksen since he came to the end of his short-term deal with Brentford, and one imagines he’d be a great fit for a big name like Man Utd.

Still, Chadwick now feels that some voices in the media are questioning the potential deal, despite previously talking up the 30-year-old as a quality signing given his status as a free agent.

“Eriksen’s a top class Premier League player. He’s proven that in his time at Tottenham and Brentford, even if it didn’t quite work out for him at Inter Milan. He then had that huge, huge health scare, but fortunately he’s back to playing football again,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s shown his class, and I think he’ll add a lot to Manchester United. It’s a bit funny seeing some of the media reaction to the deal – it feels like when he was at Brentford everyone was saying he’d be a good signing for a top club, but now that it looks like he’s going to United people are questioning it more.

“I think that’s very harsh – he’s a proven talent, he can fit into a number of positions, has great quality with his passing and set plays.

“He’s the kind of player United don’t really have at the moment; he can play between the lines, he can be another source of goals from midfield to complement Bruno Fernandes.

“His vision and delivery is incredible and United arguably haven’t really had that since the days of David Beckham.

“I think it would be a really good, positive signing if it comes off.”