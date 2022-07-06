Pundit and former West Ham player Frank McAvennie says Moyes should sell some players that ‘are not good enough’ this summer.

West Ham have already completed two signing so far this transfer window with Nayef Aguerd joining from France and Alphonse Areola making his loan move permanent from PSG.

McAvennie believes Moyes needs more quality in the squad and some player have to make way for more new signings this summer. “I think David’s got to get rid of four or five,” he told West Ham Zone.

“Four or five that have got to go. There’s talk about [Kral] whose away. It’s one of them. The bottom line is he’s got players there that aren’t good enough to come in and do a job.

“Mark Noble’s contract is up. I guarantee there will be offers on the table for him, and there’ll be offers from West Ham for him to do his coaching there. You can’t beat players like that about the place.

“But yeah there’s a few. I don’t know them because they’ve not played enough, but the fans who go every week will say they’re not.”