Jesse Lingard heading for surprise transfer talks

Following his exit from Manchester United at the end of last season, Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to travel to America to listen to potential offers from MLS sides.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the England international has not yet decided on his next destination but could consider a surprise move to the United States’ top flight.

Now a free agent after his contract expired earlier in the summer, Lingard, 29, must now find a new home in time for the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.

Rumoured to be wanted back at West Ham United by former manager David Moyes following a successful short-term loan spell 18 months ago, Lingard is going to have to work out what his goals are before deciding on which project to join.

ESPN’s report also notes that the 29-year-old has ambitions to return to Gareth Southgate’s England squad in time for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, therefore it would be fair to assume the 29-year-old can’t really be serious about moving to the MLS.

No disrespect to the American league but it isn’t known for its ability to rival European talent, so if Lingard were to move to the United States, he would probably find it harder to convince Southgate to recall him internationally, than what he would if he was playing in the Premier League week in, week out.

You know what they say – out of sight, out of mind.