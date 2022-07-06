Leeds star refuses to take part in pre-season preparations

Raphinha has told Leeds United that he is unwilling to participate in pre-season preparations amid transfer rumours surrounding the Brazilian star. 

This is according to Marca, who reports that within the coming days, Barcelona should have secured themselves a financial boost that will lead to them submitting an official bid for the 25-year-old Leeds winger.

Marca adds that Deco was at Barca’s training headquarters last week for talks with the La Liga club’s top brass and he’s since told Raphinha to wait for a move by the Spaniards instead of accepting Chelsea’s approach.

Raphinha is refusing to train with Leeds amid Barcelona’s interest
Chelsea looked like the next destination for Raphinha after the Blues were reportedly close to agreeing a fee with Leeds for the 25-year-old as reported by The Athletic.

However, Barcelona came back out of nowhere to try and wrestle the winger away from the London club and seeing as Catalans are the Brazilian’s preferred destination, all deals are now on hold until Barca sorts themselves out due to their financial issues.

Despite this interest, it is not a good look for Raphinha to refuse to train as Leeds are the club that gave him the platform to impress the so-called bigger clubs. It is highly likely that the Brazilian never plays for the club again but the very least the winger could do is show up to his job.

 

 

