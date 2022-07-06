Leeds United announce fifth signing of the transfer window

Leeds United have announced the signing of RB Leipzig’s Tyler Adams on a five-year deal.

The American international has been signed for a fee of around £20m reports Sky Sports and reunites with Jesse Marsch after working with the Leeds boss at both New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig.

Adams began his career with New York Red Bulls and was handed his MLS debut by then head coach Jesse Marsch in April 2016, against the San Jose Earthquakes, and the Leeds boss now has his man to replace Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City for around £45m on Monday reports Sky Sports.

Adams leaves RB Leipzig after spending the last three years with the German club and racked up a total of 75 appearances in the Bundesliga. The 23-year-old wasn’t a preferred starter under current Leipzig boss Domenico Tedesco, who preferred Konrad Laimer and Kevin Kampl as his midfield two last season, and therefore this move to Leeds is a positive one for the midfielder who gets to work under a coach that knows him well.

The American becomes Leeds’ fifth summer signing after securing Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, Salzburg right-back Rasmus Kristensen and Manchester City’s Darko Gyabi.