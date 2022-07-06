Leeds unlikely to sign attacker after major development in last 12 hours

Leeds United will not be making a move for Rangers attacker Ryan Kent this summer.

That is according to The Scotsman, who reports that the Englishman has been a long-term transfer target for the Yorkshire side but Jesse Marsch has opted for Feyenoord’s Luis Sinisterra instead, which would mean that they do not need to pursue Kent’s services in this window.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Sinisterra has agreed personal terms with Leeds ahead of a move that will see the Premier League side pay Feyenoord €25m with add-ons for the Colombian, who is likely the replacement for Raphinha, who looks set to leave the club during the current window.

How do the two Leeds targets compare?

Last season Kent played 52 matches for Rangers in all competitions. The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted a further 15 for the Scottish side and helped his side reach the Europa League final last season.

As for Sinisterra, the 23-year-old played 49 times for Feyenoord in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and assisting 14 for his side. The Colombian reached the final of the Europa Conference League with the Dutch side, where they just fell short similar to Rangers.