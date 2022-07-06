Barcelona prepare to contact Euro giants over world class goal machine transfer

Barcelona are reportedly ready to contact Bayern Munich again over a potential transfer deal for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, not much has changed over Lewandowski’s future, with the 33-year-old still focusing on getting his dream move to Barcelona, with no other clubs seemingly being considered for the moment.

Lewandowski has had a great career in the Bundesliga for both Bayern Munich and former club Borussia Dortmund, and it would be intriguing to see what he can do in another major league before his career comes to an end.

While it would be great for fans of English football to see him in the Premier League, it seems Barcelona is the only realistic destination for him, with the Catalan giants preparing a fresh approach for the player…

Nothing has changed in Robert Lewandowski's mind. He's still convinced on Barcelona as next club after personal terms agreed months ago on a three year deal, no negotiations with any other club as of now. ?? #FCB Barcelona will contact FC Bayern again soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022

Having lost the legendary Lionel Messi last summer, Barca could do with an elite goal-scorer like Lewandowski coming in this year.

The Poland international scored a remarkable 50 goals in 46 games in all competitions last season, and could transform Barcelona’s fortunes after a difficult few years.