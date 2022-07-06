Arsenal want “tremendous” star to go straight into their starting XI, but Man Utd “very, very confident” over transfer

Arsenal are reportedly serious about their transfer pursuit of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, but Manchester United are supposedly “very, very confident” about winning the race for the Argentina international.

See the video clip below as Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports explains the current situation with Martinez, who was strongly targeted by the Gunners earlier in the summer, though Man Utd are now also very much in the mix and seem optimistic about reuniting him with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Jacobs notes that Martinez is rated very highly by Arsenal, who would sign him with the view of putting him in their starting XI, despite already having Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and William Saliba in that department.

Still, United also need to strengthen at the back, with Martinez perhaps an ideal upgrade on the unconvincing Harry Maguire.

Jacobs suggests that Martinez might lean towards a move to the Red Devils due to knowing Ten Hag better, though it seems he’s also an admirer of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

