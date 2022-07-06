Liverpool trip played a role in Origi’s decision to leave for AC Milan

Divock Origi has been speaking for the first time since being unveiled as an AC Milan player and has revealed his reasons for joining the Italian champions.

It was confirmed yesterday that the Liverpool cult hero would be joining the Italian side, where the Belgian has signed a four-year contract, which keeps the striker at the club until 30 June 2026 after leaving the Reds upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

During his first interview with the club, Origi revealed that Liverpool’s trip to the San Siro for their UEFA Champions League clash back in December played a part in the striker choosing to join Milan this summer.

Origi scored in the Reds’ 2-1 win in Italy and it was an experience that opened his eyes to the possibility of what would await him playing regularly at the historic Milan stadium.

“My first impression was the stadium. You could feel the history and how mythical it was to be able to play there,” Origi told the club’s official website.

“Even at the time, for us, we played at a special stadium as well, but coming there, you could see all the players looking and admiring. And you could feel the football culture, small details like the fans, the way they know the club, and you could feel the energy.

“So those are things that I really love: they care a lot about the club and that spoke to me. Also the style of football, very energetic, very attacking, a lot of quality, these are all things that I really love.”

Origi will be looking to replicate his goal in the San Siro often with his new club as the Belgian striker looks to establish himself as a starter at a big club, something he failed to do at Liverpool.