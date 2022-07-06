Man United dealt transfer blow as scouted midfielder set for new contract talks

Manchester United have reportedly been scouting Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson but may struggle to sign the playmaker due to the Magpies’ eagerness to offer the teenager a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the young midfielder while out on loan with Bristol Rovers last season.

Anderson, 19, currently has two years left on his deal at St James’ Park and although the upcoming campaign looks set to see him leave on loan again, the Geordies do not want the midfielder to enter his final year before returning to the North East.

Although Erik ten Hag’s Man United aren’t the only club impressed by the Whitley Bay-born teenager, Newcastle United’s stance is very much the same – fend off unwanted admirers by tying the youngster down on improved terms.

Speaking at the end of the season about how Anderson did while on loan with The Pirates, Eddie Howe, who spoke to the club’s official media team, said: “We’re very pleased for him.

“We didn’t necessarily want to pitch him into League Two, we felt he was better than that level, but he’s excelled. It’s difficult to go out as a young player and make a difference but he made an incredible difference.”

Although Anderson made his senior Newcastle United debut in the FA Cup against Arsenal last year, the bulk of his appearances have come for the Magpies’ youth teams.

Featuring heavily for the Toon’s under-18s and under-23s, Anderson, who first joined the club’s academy over 10 years ago, has gone on to score 23 youth goals and provide another eight assists, in all competitions.