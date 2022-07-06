Man United star takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo on social media

Harry Maguire is clearly not a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The England international, who captains the Red Devils, welcomed Ronaldo back to Old Trafford last summer following the striker’s three-year stint with Juventus.

However, despite the initial excitement of Ronaldo returning to sunny Manchester, things haven’t quite gone to plan.

Although the 37-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged 24 goals, throughout all competitions, last season, his presence among the squad has become the subject of much criticism.

Rumoured to be stealing the limelight and virtually undroppable due to his name, Ronaldo’s standing at United quickly prompted suggestions that despite all his talent, he is more of a hindrance, than he is a help.

The latest in the Portuguese megastar’s soap opera-filled career comes from the fact he now wishes to leave Old Trafford for a second time.

Although the reason for the attacker’s desire to quit was initially reported because of United’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League (MEN), more recent reports suggest a salary decrease clause in his two-year contract is another major factor.

? Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a £480,000-a-week contract when he rejoined United and his basic weekly wage for the forthcoming season is now £360,000. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN] — Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 5, 2022

Reacting to the rumours, which have been circulating on social media, club captain and teammate Maguire, took the time to ‘like’ a post, which hinted at Ronaldo’s impending exit, on Instagram.