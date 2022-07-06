Man United star takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo on social media

Harry Maguire is clearly not a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The England international, who captains the Red Devils, welcomed Ronaldo back to Old Trafford last summer following the striker’s three-year stint with Juventus.
However, despite the initial excitement of Ronaldo returning to sunny Manchester, things haven’t quite gone to plan.
Although the 37-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner bagged 24 goals, throughout all competitions, last season, his presence among the squad has become the subject of much criticism.
MORE: Premier League footballer arrested further over two more allegations of rape in 2021
Rumoured to be stealing the limelight and virtually undroppable due to his name, Ronaldo’s standing at United quickly prompted suggestions that despite all his talent, he is more of a hindrance, than he is a help.
The latest in the Portuguese megastar’s soap opera-filled career comes from the fact he now wishes to leave Old Trafford for a second time.
Although the reason for the attacker’s desire to quit was initially reported because of United’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League (MEN), more recent reports suggest a salary decrease clause in his two-year contract is another major factor.
? Cristiano Ronaldo agreed a £480,000-a-week contract when he rejoined United and his basic weekly wage for the forthcoming season is now £360,000. [Samuel Luckhurst, MEN]
— Utd District (@UtdDistrict) July 5, 2022
Reacting to the rumours, which have been circulating on social media, club captain and teammate Maguire, took the time to ‘like’ a post, which hinted at Ronaldo’s impending exit, on Instagram.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I cannot understand why there is so much scrutiny to news of Ronaldo’s purported departure from the club.
He came to Manchester United to deliver and he did in the most appropriate way.
Other players cannot complain about him, because he came and did his job.! It’s a team game and everyone who played with him should also have played their parts as well.
It is a team game but off the field he is not a team player. His vanity and ego have caused problems at Madrid, Juventus and again at United. Could the players have reacted to his status, his undoubted ability to get up everyones nose. There is only ONE Ronaldo and he is all that matters. No European cup, loss of earnings, and he is off. Big mistake him coming in the first place, completely upset the balance of the squad. Did I mention his petulance?
Great player and delivered but caused division in the dressing room. You will not win anything with a toxic dressing room. Look what happened to Man U and Chelsea with Mourinho. Why do you think Juventus let him go?
Christiano Ronaldo??? A mercenary. It’s world Cup year, take him and park him off on the bench. We have far more mobility without him. He’s a liability.
His departure is even over due, he caused division in the team which had gained and eventually we finished outside champions league spot. He is free to leave, he left in 2009 when we needed him most but we went on, we shall always exist without him.