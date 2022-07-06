Newcastle United make £35m move to sign 21-year-old Premier League winger

Newcastle United are reportedly trying to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, who has claimed the Magpies recently contacted their rivals over a proposed £35m transfer.

It is understandable why Eddie Howe may be targeting Gordon. The 21-year-old had a sensational season at Goodison Park last time out. Although the Toffees nearly got themselves relegated, Gordon was a rare positive.

The Liverpool-born attacker is rapidly paced, very technical and incredibly determined. His standout performances last season and the fact he scored four goals and assisted another two in 25 domestic starts saw him emerge as one of Frank Lampard’s most important players.

Anthony Gordon (right) and Everton manager Frank Lampard (left) pictured together last season.

It isn’t yet known if Everton will accept £35m in exchange for their talented 21-year-old, but one thing is for sure, with Howe clearly keen to recruit the youngster, the lure of St James’ Park may be too much of a good opportunity for the winger to turn down.

Since being promoted to Everton’s senior first-team back in 2020, Gordon, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 60 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.

