Nottingham Forest hope to have agreements in place for two players by the weekend

Nottingham Forest have been busy during this transfer window as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of their Premier League return.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has already added striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, defender Guilian Biancone from Troyes and Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson – on a season-long loan – to his ranks already and is still in the market to strengthen other key areas.

Two key areas that have been identified for strengthening are the two wing-back positions and according to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest are working on permanent deals to sign Bayern Munich’s Omar Richards and Liverpool’s Neco Williams.

Forest hopes to have agreements in place by the weekend for the two full-backs as Cooper looks to have most of his squad available for the majority of the club’s pre-season matches, which starts on Friday.

The Reds will be gaining two talented players in both Richards and Williams, who are unfortunately up against two of the best full-backs in world football at their current clubs, Alphonso Davies and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Forest is a great place for both players to establish themselves next season as they will be working with a good coach and playing in front of thousands of fans ready to make the most of their Premier League return.