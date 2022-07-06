Oliver Kahn shows Bayern Munich’s hand on both Ronaldo and De Ligt transfers

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed Bayern Munich’s transfer stance on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt.

It is common knowledge by now that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, with the 37-year-old’s decision said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career reports the Times.

Bayern Munich along with Chelsea are the two biggest clubs linked with the Portugal international but Bayern’s CEO Oliver Kahn has now revealed the German club’s stance with regards to a transfer for the Man United striker.

Speaking to the German outlet Kicker, Kahn stated: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest in history, a transfer would not fit into our philosophy.”

That philosophy is to bring in younger players, or at least stars under 30, to the German club and nurture them into becoming superstars. This seems to rule out another option for Ronaldo, whose options looked very slim as it was.

In addition to Ronaldo, Kahn also spoke about Matthijs de Ligt, a player Bayern have been linked with in recent days. Negotiations are reportedly in full swing between the German champions and Juventus for the 22-year-old reports Sky Sports in Germany as the Bundesliga giants look to turn the Dutch international’s head away from Chelsea and the Premier League.

De Ligt is said to have been convinced by Bayern Munich’s proposal and wants to join the German club over Thomas Tuchel’s side. The only problem for the Bundesliga champions according to Sky Sport’s report is the high fee demanded by Juventus; who are looking for around €80m for the Dutchman, and more than €60m could be too big of a hurdle for Bayern, especially without further sales.

Speaking about the centre-back, Kahn stated to Kicker: “We’re happy with the quality we have at centre-back. But we can improve when it comes to leadership, loudness and presence.”

This seems that the Bayern CEO hasn’t ruled out a move for the Juventus star and will challenge Chelsea for his signature. If the reports above are true, then Chelsea have a battle on their hands but possesses more money than the German club, should it come down to that.