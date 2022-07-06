Ornstein gives positive update to Everton fans after Newcastle make contact for Gordon

Everton have no intention of selling Anthony Gordon this summer despite recent contact from Newcastle United and Tottenham.

The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath reported today that Newcastle have been in contact with Everton over a £35m deal for Gordon but according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Everton are unwilling to consider his exit this summer.

Instead, the Toffees will try to secure the 21-year-old to a new contract, which is said to have been planned for some time. Gordon was named Everton’s players’ player of the season and young player of the season after his first full campaign with the first team last season and is said to be a big part of Frank Lampard’s plans ahead of the new season.

CaughtOffside understands that Gordon would be ready to make the transfer to Newcastle from Everton if a deal can be agreed between the two clubs, but that looks unlikely following Ornstein’s report as the Toffees look to keep hold of the youngster for at least one more season.

Apart from Newcastle, Tottenham were another club that were interested in the winger but Everton were unwilling to entertain a double bid from the north London side for both Gordon and Richarlison states The Athletic, with the latter leaving for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week.

Everton have put out their defences for now, but whether they break comes down to the amount of money Newcastle can offer.