“He loves it in England” – Mauricio Pochettino wants PL job but has already ruled out Arsenal

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly set his sights on a return to Premier League management after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Tottenham and Southampton boss was a big success in his time in England earlier in his career, and it would be intriguing to see him back in the Premier League despite his struggles with PSG.

According to a report from the Sun, Pochettino would be willing to make a move back to the Premier League, but has ruled out taking over at Arsenal due to his connections with former club Spurs.

The Gunners are currently managed by Mikel Arteta, and it seems they still have faith in their manager after continuing to back him in the transfer market, despite missing out on a place in the top four last season.

At the moment, there are no big jobs available, with the Daily Mirror among the sources to recently link him with the Manchester United job, though that eventually went to Erik ten Hag.

Manchester City and Liverpool seem unlikely to change manager anytime soon, while Tottenham are also looking in good shape at the moment under Antonio Conte.

At a stretch, one could imagine the Chelsea job being a realistic possibility in the next few months if Thomas Tuchel doesn’t improve on last season’s efforts.

The Blues lost both domestic cup finals, failed to retain the Champions League, and never really challenged Liverpool and Man City for the title like they were expected to.

A close friend of Pochettino’s is quoted by the Sun as saying: “Mauricio has never hidden his belief that he feels happier in the Premier League than anywhere else.

“He loves it in England and he also knows he is admired here for what he has done in the past.”