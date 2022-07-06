£42m star backs teammate to complete Leeds transfer

Leeds United continue to be linked with Feyenoord star Luis Sinisterra this summer.

And now his fellow Colombia international, £42million Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez, has weighed in on the recent transfer rumours involving his fellow countryman.

Sanchez is a big fan of Sinisterra, and is backing him to make a similar move to him, having also moved from the Eredivisie to the Premier League earlier in his career.

“Leeds is competitive. It is a team that everyone knows, for which coach (Marcelo) Bielsa worked for a long time,” Sanchez said.

“Lucho (Sinisterra) has been doing very well. He played in a European tournament final (the UEFA Conference League). He’s earned his place in the Netherlands. He has qualities. He showed them in the national team.

“If he has the chance to come (to Leeds), he will compete. And I think what he has in his favour is that this is a league of duels. He is very strong in duels and will be able to make a difference like Luis Diaz.

“If he comes, best of luck.”