Southampton preparing £20m bid for Liverpool defender

Despite agreeing personal terms, Nottingham Forest could be set to miss out on signing Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton are preparing to offer the Reds £20m in exchange for the young defender.

Although Fulham are also credited with having an interest in the 21-year-old, but Southampton’s impending approach now sees the Cottagers as outsiders to re-sign Williams following his loan move last season.

MORE: “Small club” – Gabriel Jesus mocked by Brazilian media for choosing Arsenal transfer

This summer could prove to be an important period in Williams’ career. Judging by some of his earlier comments, it is clear the 21-year-old loves working with Jurgen Klopp, so a potential departure could be hard for him.

“He has played a massive part in my career so far,” Williams told the club’s official website.

“From when you’re a little kid, you always dream of playing for the team you’ve always played for. For me to be at Liverpool since I was six and to come through the stages and to make my debut was a surreal moment for me. It’ll be a moment that I never forget.

“And to make it under Jurgen Klopp is an extra little boost for me and was a special moment.”

Nevertheless, with the Wrexham-born defender currently valued at just £7.2m (Transfermarkt) and Southampton reportedly prepared to offer the Reds nearly three times that, it would be a huge surprise to see Williams stay put this summer.

Since being promoted to the club’s senior first-team in 2020, Williams, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 33 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to six goals along the way.