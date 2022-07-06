Chelsea working on two major transfers, one should be “wrapped up” by the end of the week

Chelsea are reportedly working on a double transfer raid on Manchester City, with progress being made on Raheem Sterling, while their interest in signing Nathan Ake is slowing things down slightly.

The Blues would do well to strengthen in attack and defence this summer, with Romelu Lukaku leaving a major gap to be filled up front, while Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are two important players to have left, giving Thomas Tuchel a lack of options in defence.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs in the video below, Chelsea should have things wrapped up with Sterling by the end of this week, though the Ake deal is separate from that one and could be why things are taking a long time to fully develop…

Chelsea would do well to weaken their rivals with these two deals, though one imagines Pep Guardiola will still feel confident about the state of his squad.

Still, Sterling in particular is a world class talent who could be missed, especially as Gabriel Jesus has also just left to join Arsenal.

Ake, meanwhile, had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster and it will be interesting to see if his second stint at Stamford Bridge can be more successful for him.