Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag could be heard criticising his players for making too many mistakes during an intense training drill.

Red Devils supporters will be pleased to see this video clip below, with the club’s new manager clearly setting high standards as he remains highly vocal during what looks like a high-intensity training drill.

Ten Hag is clearly not entirely satisfied with what he’s seeing from his players yet, telling them they’re making too many mistakes…

Still, the Dutch tactician also had some praise for Harry Maguire’s efforts, and it will be interesting to see if the England international can revive his career this season after a difficult time under previous managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

