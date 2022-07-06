Arsenal warned to be careful about Man United hijacking potential transfer from under their noses

Arsenal remain in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, but journalist Ben Jacobs has warned them to be careful of possible interest from Manchester United.

The Belgium international has shone in his time at the King Power Stadium, and Jacobs has discussed the latest on the player’s future amid a surprising lack of updates in recent days and weeks.

See the video below as Jacobs says Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of Tielemans, and could potentially turn to him as an alternative to Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong if that deal doesn’t work out…

Tielemans could surely be a fine fit at United, but Arsenal also need to bring in an upgrade on Granit Xhaka.

Both these teams are likely to be in the market for the same players this summer as they need to strengthen similar positions after missing out on Champions League football.

Tielemans is an obvious target as he’ll want a step up from Leicester, and should in theory be available for a reasonable price due to being out of contract in a year’s time.