Video: Arsenal’s Beth Mead scores wonderful opening goal of Women’s EURO 2022

England’s Beth Mead has scored the opening goal of UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 which has given her side a 1-0 lead over Austria.

There has been a lot of hope surrounding the England team in the build-up to the tournament, with many thinking that the side can win their home tournament and that showed at the start of the game, as the Three Lionesses started the match a little tentatively in front of a packed Old Trafford crowd.

That pressure was relieved on the 16th minute, however, when a precise pass from Fran Kirby was controlled incredibly by Mead, who then finished with a cheeky lob over the Austria keeper to give England the lead.