Video: Liverpool anthem blasted around Old Trafford before England match

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is underway as England are currently taking on Austria in the opening game of the tournament at Old Trafford.

England are hosting the tournament which is held every four years and there is a lot of hope being placed on the Three Lionesses’ shoulders, with many expecting the Women’s national team to go deep into the competition.

As this is an international tournament, club boundaries are not recognised by the organisers and that showed before kick-off. Tonight’s match is being hosted by Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, which had their bitter rivals Liverpool’s famous anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone blasted around the stadium before kick-off.

This, of course, means very little but it will surely be used as a banter point online amongst the rival fans.